The Long-Term Stock Exchange raises $50 million in new funding

The Long-Term Stock Exchange has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Founders Fund, with new investors joining existing ones like Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, and Initialized Capital.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley's big tech "startups" have increasingly delayed going public, in part because of the pressures of quarterly performance they must explain to stockholders. The LTSE, a brainchild of "Lean Startup" author Eric Ries, seeks to build a stock exchange without these traditional short-term pressures.