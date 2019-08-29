Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

The Long-Term Stock Exchange raises $50 million in new funding

The Long-Term Stock Exchange has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Founders Fund, with new investors joining existing ones like Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, and Initialized Capital.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley's big tech "startups" have increasingly delayed going public, in part because of the pressures of quarterly performance they must explain to stockholders. The LTSE, a brainchild of "Lean Startup" author Eric Ries, seeks to build a stock exchange without these traditional short-term pressures.

What's next: The company tells Axios that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently approved its standards. There's no word yet on when it plans to start operating, though a spokesman says that "early next year seems plausible."

  • When it does debut, it will likely start with just stock trading, though it could also have listings if interested companies' IPO timelines happen to line up.

