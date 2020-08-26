1 hour ago - Health

"Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients

Some percentage of coronavirus patients experience symptoms that last well beyond their "recovery" — which can leave them on the hook for thousands in medical bills they may not be able to pay.

Why it matters: Its not clear whether guarantees from insurers and the federal government about covering coronavirus treatment costs will still cover long-term health effects, as the Wall Street Journal notes. And because some people never tested positive back when testing was scarce, they don't have a formal diagnosis — further hampering their issue.

Bryan Walsh
Aug 22, 2020 - Health

Better testing can fight more than the pandemic

New coronavirus diagnostics could eventually enable near-constant testing — and herald a future where even common infections no longer go undiagnosed.

Why it matters: Rapid testing could be especially important during the winter, when it will become vital to quickly distinguish between an ordinary cold or flu and a new disease like COVID-19.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

The University of Alabama reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19.

By the numbers: Over 178,000 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 5.7 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. Nearly 2 million have recovered.

Erica Pandey
15 hours ago - Health

The newest C-suite job is chief medical officer

There's a hot new executive position at big companies: chief medical officer.

Why it matters: The coronavirus exposed a slew of vulnerabilities within our society, and one of them was the inability of large corporations to protect workers. Now, many firms are putting physicians in their C-suites to address some of those problems.

