New clues emerge on long COVID

The presence of certain autoantibodies or high amounts of coronavirus RNA in the blood could be indicators a patient has a higher chance of developing long COVID, according to a new study in the journal Cell.

Other factors include a person having Type 2 diabetes or the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus.

"If these pathways get confirmed, we as clinicians can actually design interventions to make people better. That is the take-home message," Steven Deeks, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco told the New York Times.

The big picture: On Wednesday, a new study out of the U.K. indicated that vaccinated adults were about 41% less likely to report lingering COVID symptoms.