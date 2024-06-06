Boarding pets can be stressful for folks headed out of town this summer, but pawsh kennels near Annapolis and Maryland's Eastern Shore promise to give you and your pup a worry-free getaway. Why it matters: Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat boasts more room to roam than any options in D.C., plus perks like pools, nature trails, and suites outfitted with private patios and TVs.

Zoom in: Customizable lodging packages start at $55 a night, which include perks like playtime and woodland trails. You'll pay more for roomier suites and add-ons like a "belly rub tuck-in and storytime."

Anna's thought bubble: We boarded our rottie mix Soto in a $71 junior suite at the newer Kent Island retreat, which is super convenient if you're headed to the Eastern Shore or beaches. (Pro tip: There's a dog beach just minutes away for a fun stop before or after check-in). It opened in 2020 and boasts a new waterpark.

Staff were all super friendly and ready with treats and a welcome sign. Soto was clean and exuberant on pick-up, a four-paw review!

Mimi's thought bubble: Our Frenchie, Ziggy, went to the Davidsonville location. And because I'm a comically stereotypical millennial fur-baby mom, I sprung for the $83-a-day "Ultimate Outing" package (which, yes, includes the belly-rub tuck-in).

Zig had a blast! I appreciated the daily diary check-ins, plus that they called me beforehand to chat through Ziggy's likes, dislikes, and particulars. Another four-paw review.

The intrigue: Given the popularity of shore weddings—and having doggos walk down the aisle — Dogwood Acres has a package where they'll combine boarding with dressing, styling, and chauffeuring your best bud to the venue.

If you go: Dogwood Acres is located at 439 W. Central Ave, Davidsonville, and 1220 Sonny Schulz Blvd, Stevensville.