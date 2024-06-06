4 hours ago - Travel

Review: A fancy pet hotel in Maryland with pools and private patios

Two side-by-side images of the pet resort's entrance and its play area.

The Davidsonville location's entrance, and a play area with a bone-shaped pool. Photos: Mimi Montgomery

Boarding pets can be stressful for folks headed out of town this summer, but pawsh kennels near Annapolis and Maryland's Eastern Shore promise to give you and your pup a worry-free getaway.

Why it matters: Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat boasts more room to roam than any options in D.C., plus perks like pools, nature trails, and suites outfitted with private patios and TVs.

Zoom in: Customizable lodging packages start at $55 a night, which include perks like playtime and woodland trails. You'll pay more for roomier suites and add-ons like a "belly rub tuck-in and storytime."

Anna's thought bubble: We boarded our rottie mix Soto in a $71 junior suite at the newer Kent Island retreat, which is super convenient if you're headed to the Eastern Shore or beaches. (Pro tip: There's a dog beach just minutes away for a fun stop before or after check-in). It opened in 2020 and boasts a new waterpark.

  • Staff were all super friendly and ready with treats and a welcome sign. Soto was clean and exuberant on pick-up, a four-paw review!

Mimi's thought bubble: Our Frenchie, Ziggy, went to the Davidsonville location. And because I'm a comically stereotypical millennial fur-baby mom, I sprung for the $83-a-day "Ultimate Outing" package (which, yes, includes the belly-rub tuck-in).

  • Zig had a blast! I appreciated the daily diary check-ins, plus that they called me beforehand to chat through Ziggy's likes, dislikes, and particulars. Another four-paw review.

The intrigue: Given the popularity of shore weddings—and having doggos walk down the aisle — Dogwood Acres has a package where they'll combine boarding with dressing, styling, and chauffeuring your best bud to the venue.

If you go: Dogwood Acres is located at 439 W. Central Ave, Davidsonville, and 1220 Sonny Schulz Blvd, Stevensville.

