Gone but not forgotten. Photo: Matt McClain, The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sorry, D.C. It looks like Foxtrot will outfox us once again. The big picture: Founder Mike LaVitola, who's reviving the bougie bodega brand with a new ownership group, tells Crain's Chicago that reopening plans are happening in Chicago and Texas—not D.C.

Why it matters: The tiny treat mecca was super popular and we could almost taste those sour berry gummies when it teased a comeback.

Catch up quick: Foxtrot abruptly closed all of its locations, including 10 in the D.C. area, in April. Parent company Outfox Hospitality filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy weeks later.

Foxtrot's assets — including intellectual property and inventory — were snatched up at auction by New York-based Further Point Enterprises, which is now working with LaVitola for Foxtrot 2.0

At the time, the landlord of Foxtrot Dupont Circle's location told Axios that they were in promising talks with the group for a new lease.

Patrick Kain, president of real estate development group Kain & Associates, tells Axios he hasn't heard anything new from the group.

What's next: Crain's reports the brand wants to "strengthen its core" and grow slowly in its core markets.

"We wanted to set ourselves up for success and really doing that in the markets we know best, which are our home markets in Chicago and Texas," LaVitola tells Crain's. "There's still a lot of growth ahead… We're still very ambitious and have big goals, but we can now do it in a more measured way."

👑 Your move, Tatte.