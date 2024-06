Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals The Ward 7 D.C. Council race remains too close to call, but the candidate friendly to a new Commanders stadium has the upper hand. The big picture: Wendell Felder has declared victory, and holds a narrow 330-vote lead over Ebony Payne, a staunch opponent of a new stadium at the RFK site. But Payne's campaign tells Axios she isn't conceding.

State of play: Felder has told Axios he is open to a stadium — with community support and without taxpayer funding.

Payne won precincts surrounding the site, where many residents oppose the traffic a stadium would bring. Felder meanwhile dominated votes east of the Anacostia River.

About 83.5% of expected votes have been reported, per the Associated Press.

Friction point: Payne's campaign manager Chuck Rocha tells Axios they're waiting for all votes to come in.

"Wendell gave a speech," Rocha, who is Payne's fiancé, said in a text message. "He doesn't get to decide."

The fine print: Campaigns can request a recount, but will have to pay out-of-pocket if the difference between candidates is over 1%.