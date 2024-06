Share on email (opens in new window)

Heads up: If crossing the four-mile-long, winding Bay Bridge makes you nervous, there's a company that will take the wheel for you. Why it matters: A trip to Rehoboth or the Eastern Shore shouldn't give you anxiety (save your scaries for the OC Boardwalk).

How it works: Drivers for the Kent Island Express meet you near the bridge and hop in your car.

It's $40 cash, or $50 for a credit card.

You need to call an hour ahead of getting to the bridge.

The drive can take five to 10 minutes — or worse in traffic.

Bridge jitters: The Washington Post recently found that more people are booking rides from the 20-year-old company after the collapse of the Key Bridge.

"I do think about [safety] more often than I ever did before," says Lisa Okes, a driver for Kent Island Express. "We travel the bridge 30, sometimes 60 times a day, but I wouldn't let it stop me."

About 6,000 people a year pay for a lift, the Post reports.

💭 Cuneyt's thought bubble: As a kid, I remember being awed — and a bit antsy — whenever our car started the soaring trek on summer days.

As the Post captured, eye masks are available if you'd rather not look…