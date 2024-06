Did you know: D.C.'s largest solar array is firing up at Catholic University.

Why it matters: The huge field of solar panels will provide clean power to the campus and D.C. residents and save tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually — the estimated equivalent of pulling over 1,500 cars off the road.

Zoom in: The solar array, a years-long project in collaboration with Maryland's Standard Solar, covers 25 acres of previously unused land on the West Campus—roughly 19 football fields. It's expected to launch in mid-June.

The array will produce renewable energy for local residents, and save D.C. subscribers to Standard Solar an estimated $3.5 million over the next 20 years.

Fun fact: It's the largest of its kind in the United States — a field of ground-level solar panels in an urban area.