Hours after Michael Fanone, a former D.C. cop who responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection, criticized Donald Trump outside the New York City courthouse, he says his mother's house in Fairfax County was "swatted." Armed officers responded to her house on Tuesday and determined it was a hoax. (NBC News)

🚨 A near miss occurred at Reagan National Airport yesterday morning, when one plane was ordered to stop after speeding up for takeoff. A traffic controller canceled the takeoff because another plane was set to land at an intersecting runway. Another close call happened last month. (NBC4)

🥤 A juice bar owner will pay the District $452,000 in back taxes, penalties, and interest. Jerri Evans, owner of the Turning Natural chain, pleaded guilty to failing to pay sales tax between 2017 and 2020, according to a news release from the D.C. attorney general.