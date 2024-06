Data: U.S. Social Security Administration. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Sorry to all the Justins and Katherines — Liam and Charlotte were the most popular boy and girl names for babies born in D.C. last year, per Social Security data.

Why it matters: This means the odds of you getting almost trampled by a rogue herd of toddler Charlottes at a brewery in five years are much higher.

State of play: Noah and Leo take the number two and three spots for boys, while Olivia and Naomi snag those slots for girls.

Meanwhile, names like Aria, Emilia, and Rowan saw the largest increase in D.C. popularity in the decade between 2013 and 2023.

Justin, Katherine, and Kevin saw the biggest local drop in popularity during the same period.

