D.C. activities perfect for adult baby summer
These new local activities are perfect for adult baby summer (and, you know, actual kids).
Why it matters: Nothing says "three-day weekend" quite like elbowing some four-year-olds out of the way on a ginormous bounce house or annihilating some toddlers at putt-putt.
The big picture: Cities like D.C. can serve as adult playgrounds for young people with disposable incomes to burn — many of whom are delaying (or foregoing) having children.
- When grown-up life with its bills and chores gets a little too gah! you can make it more goo goo gah gah with a visit to an ax bar, arcade, or a seemingly endless number of "immersive experiences."
A big AF inflatable oasis billed as "the world's biggest bounce house" returns to Oxon Hill's Rosecroft Raceway tomorrow.
- Kids of all life stages — be they adult baby or actual child — can bounce, and ticket prices vary by age.
- You'll also get access to additional inflatable arenas with space-themed ball pits, basketball hoops, and an under-the-sea-style foam party.
- The fun runs three weekends through June 9.
This pop-up mini golf extravaganza launches at The Wharf tomorrow and features interactive holes inspired by Pixar films like "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," and "Monsters, Inc."
- On weekends after 7pm it turns into Pixar Putt After Dark — aka adult baby-only tee times.
Relive your Barbie Jeep era by hitting the Potomac on a small boat that looks like a sports car.
- To drive, all adult babies must have a boating safety license and be at least 25. You can also have a captain come along if driving feels too grown up.
- Boats can fit between two to four people, and legit kid passengers 5 and up are allowed (life vest required).
- Rental prices start at $300 an hour, and cars launch from Hampton's Landing Marina in Woodbridge.
