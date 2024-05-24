Share on email (opens in new window)

These new local activities are perfect for adult baby summer (and, you know, actual kids). Why it matters: Nothing says "three-day weekend" quite like elbowing some four-year-olds out of the way on a ginormous bounce house or annihilating some toddlers at putt-putt.

The big picture: Cities like D.C. can serve as adult playgrounds for young people with disposable incomes to burn — many of whom are delaying (or foregoing) having children.

When grown-up life with its bills and chores gets a little too gah! you can make it more goo goo gah gah with a visit to an ax bar, arcade, or a seemingly endless number of "immersive experiences."

A big AF inflatable oasis billed as "the world's biggest bounce house" returns to Oxon Hill's Rosecroft Raceway tomorrow.

Kids of all life stages — be they adult baby or actual child — can bounce, and ticket prices vary by age.

You'll also get access to additional inflatable arenas with space-themed ball pits, basketball hoops, and an under-the-sea-style foam party.

The fun runs three weekends through June 9.

This pop-up mini golf extravaganza launches at The Wharf tomorrow and features interactive holes inspired by Pixar films like "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," and "Monsters, Inc."

On weekends after 7pm it turns into Pixar Putt After Dark — aka adult baby-only tee times.

The pop-up will run through August 3, and ticket prices vary by age.

Relive your Barbie Jeep era by hitting the Potomac on a small boat that looks like a sports car.