Jackson-Reed student is a finalist for Google's Doodle contest
Jackson-Reed High School senior Maisie Derlega is the D.C. winner of the annual Doodle for Google contest.
The big picture: Students across the country submit Doodles for a chance to be featured on Google's home page, plus a college scholarship and supplies for their school.
- This year's contest theme: "My wish for the next 25 years…" in honor of Google's 25th anniversary.
Zoom in: Derlega's winning Doodle is a nod to her family's tradition of Sunday night dinners, and her hope that they continue for the next 25 years.
Up next: You can vote for Derlega's Doodle to be the national winner through June 4.
