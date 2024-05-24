Share on email (opens in new window)

Jackson-Reed High School senior Maisie Derlega is the D.C. winner of the annual Doodle for Google contest. The big picture: Students across the country submit Doodles for a chance to be featured on Google's home page, plus a college scholarship and supplies for their school.

This year's contest theme: "My wish for the next 25 years…" in honor of Google's 25th anniversary.

Zoom in: Derlega's winning Doodle is a nod to her family's tradition of Sunday night dinners, and her hope that they continue for the next 25 years.

Up next: You can vote for Derlega's Doodle to be the national winner through June 4.