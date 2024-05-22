Federal workers were more satisfied with their jobs last year

Why it matters: Engagement and satisfaction increased government-wide, thanks in part to "some sense of normalcy and stability" emerging in 2023, says the Partnership for Public Service.
That includes the continuation of hybrid work. Among those surveyed, nearly 54% of employees had a hybrid work schedule while about 32% go into the office every day. Those numbers are "almost identical" to 2022.
The big picture: White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has been ramping up pressure on federal agencies to bring workers back into the office this year.
By the numbers: The list, compiled by the partnership and Boston Consulting Group, shows overall satisfaction increased to 65.7 out of 100 last year, an improvement from recent years but below 2020's 69.