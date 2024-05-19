Recipe: Pati Jinich's crunchy salsa macha

Share on email (opens in new window)

Move over chili crisp, there's another hot, crunchy topping that we can't get enough of: salsa macha. 🍦 Though it's not too spicy, you can even use it with desserts.

Mexican cookbook author and TV star Pati Jinich always keeps a huge jar of the nutty, zesty condiment in the fridge of her Chevy Chase home.

"I think it epitomizes the character of Mexican culture — which is, we're incredibly accommodating!" Jinich tells Axios. "It's incredible with tacos and vanilla ice cream, yogurt, and fruit."

Jinich recommends playing with your favorite kinds of nuts. A batch lasts her salsa-macha-loving family for about a week, but it can keep for a few weeks, covered, in the fridge.

Mixed Nut Salsa Macha

Salsa Macha con Muchas Nueces (with many nuts)

Makes a about 3 cups

Ingredients

1 cup olive oil

9 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded, and cut into small squares with scissors

4 to 5 dried chiles de árbol, stemmed and cut into small rings (with seeds)

8 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup amaranth seeds

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4 teaspoons dark brown sugar or grated piloncillo

1 tablespoon kosher salt, or to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Add the chiles, garlic, and nuts

and cook, stirring, until lightly toasted and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and

stir in the amaranth seeds. Scrape into a bowl and let cool.

Mix the vinegar, brown sugar, and salt into the chile mixture.

Recipe courtesy of Pati Jinich from her "Treasures of the Mexican Table" cookbook