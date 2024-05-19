Recipe: Pati Jinich's crunchy salsa macha

Move over chili crisp, there's another hot, crunchy topping that we can't get enough of: salsa macha.
🍦 Though it's not too spicy, you can even use it with desserts.
Mexican cookbook author and TV star Pati Jinich always keeps a huge jar of the nutty, zesty condiment in the fridge of her Chevy Chase home.
- "I think it epitomizes the character of Mexican culture — which is, we're incredibly accommodating!" Jinich tells Axios. "It's incredible with tacos and vanilla ice cream, yogurt, and fruit."
Jinich recommends playing with your favorite kinds of nuts. A batch lasts her salsa-macha-loving family for about a week, but it can keep for a few weeks, covered, in the fridge.
Mixed Nut Salsa Macha
Salsa Macha con Muchas Nueces (with many nuts)
Makes a about 3 cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup olive oil
- 9 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded, and cut into small squares with scissors
- 4 to 5 dried chiles de árbol, stemmed and cut into small rings (with seeds)
- 8 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup amaranth seeds
- 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 4 teaspoons dark brown sugar or grated piloncillo
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, or to taste
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Add the chiles, garlic, and nuts
and cook, stirring, until lightly toasted and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and
stir in the amaranth seeds. Scrape into a bowl and let cool.
- Mix the vinegar, brown sugar, and salt into the chile mixture.
Recipe courtesy of Pati Jinich from her "Treasures of the Mexican Table" cookbook