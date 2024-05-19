May 19, 2024 - Food and Drink

Mexican ambassador shares his favorite D.C. restaurants

Lengua (left) and pastor tacos at Chicatana. Photo: Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mexican expats and diplomats, where do they go for a taste of home? We asked D.C.'s top-credentialed expert: Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, ambassador of Mexico to the U.S.

Favorite restaurant: Maiz64 on 14th Street, which is temporarily closed after a fire in March. "Their Oaxaca-inspired cuisine, with a distinctive flair, truly captures the essence of Mexican flavors," he tells Axios.

🍹 Best drink: "Any of the mezcal cocktails." With a whole mezcal speakeasy downstairs, there's plenty to choose from.

🥦 Must-try dish: "Any items that include their corn tamal, or a broccoli taco with mole."

Favorite taco spot: Chicatana in Columbia Heights for "the most authentic taco al pastor, directly from the trompo."

  • Also, Tacombi in Arlington. "Their birria taco never disappoints."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Maiz64 is temporarily closed after a fire.

