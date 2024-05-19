Mexican ambassador shares his favorite D.C. restaurants

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lengua (left) and pastor tacos at Chicatana. Photo: Scott Suchman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mexican expats and diplomats, where do they go for a taste of home? We asked D.C.'s top-credentialed expert: Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, ambassador of Mexico to the U.S. Favorite restaurant: Maiz64 on 14th Street, which is temporarily closed after a fire in March. "Their Oaxaca-inspired cuisine, with a distinctive flair, truly captures the essence of Mexican flavors," he tells Axios.

🍹 Best drink: "Any of the mezcal cocktails." With a whole mezcal speakeasy downstairs, there's plenty to choose from.

🥦 Must-try dish: "Any items that include their corn tamal, or a broccoli taco with mole."

Favorite taco spot: Chicatana in Columbia Heights for "the most authentic taco al pastor, directly from the trompo."

Also, Tacombi in Arlington. "Their birria taco never disappoints."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Maiz64 is temporarily closed after a fire.