Mayor Bowser's approval rating dips

Muriel Bowser's approval rating is underwater for the first time in nine years as mayor. 46% approve of her job performance and 48% disapprove, per a new Washington Post-Schar School poll. Why it matters: D.C. residents surveyed give her poor marks on dealing with crime and housing affordability.

By the numbers: Bowser's approval rating in Northwest — a strong electoral base for her historically — tumbled from 63% in 2022 to 51% today.

The big picture: Bowser has attempted to portray the city in a positive light. "Don't be so down on D.C.," she said in an Axios interview this year.

A little over a year into her third term, Bowser said when asked that she would consider a fourth-term bid.

What they're saying: "The degree of anxiety about the economy, homelessness, crime, is significant," Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, told the Post.

"Happy talk from the mayor's office is not going to turn that around, or telling people to look at the data."

1 bright spot: 55% of residents say Bowser is doing an "excellent" or "good" job improving downtown.