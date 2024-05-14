2 hours ago - News

Mayor Bowser's approval rating dips

Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Muriel Bowser's approval rating is underwater for the first time in nine years as mayor.

Why it matters: D.C. residents surveyed give her poor marks on dealing with crime and housing affordability.

By the numbers: Bowser's approval rating in Northwest — a strong electoral base for her historically — tumbled from 63% in 2022 to 51% today.

The big picture: Bowser has attempted to portray the city in a positive light. "Don't be so down on D.C.," she said in an Axios interview this year.

  • A little over a year into her third term, Bowser said when asked that she would consider a fourth-term bid.

What they're saying: "The degree of anxiety about the economy, homelessness, crime, is significant," Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, told the Post.

  • "Happy talk from the mayor's office is not going to turn that around, or telling people to look at the data."

1 bright spot: 55% of residents say Bowser is doing an "excellent" or "good" job improving downtown.

