Most popular grocery stores in the DMV

Data: Chain Store Guide. Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter. Chart: Axios Visuals

Giant Food dominates the D.C. supermarket scene with the highest market share in the DMV.

By the numbers: There are 112 Giant stores in the greater metro area.

  • Safeway trails Giant with 84 stores and 12.9% of the market share.
  • Wegman's may be cult-level popular, but it has the fewest stores — only 11!

Catch up quick: Giant has D.C. roots. The first store opened in 1936 on Georgia Avenue NW before first expanding to Virginia and then to Maryland in the '40s.

The intrigue: Does anyone else remember the now-defunct "Gourmet Giant" brand in McLean, Virginia?

Of note: These rankings use data from Chain Store Guide, which was collected before last week's announcement that Foxtrot and Dom's were closing up shop.

