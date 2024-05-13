Most popular grocery stores in the DMV
Giant Food dominates the D.C. supermarket scene with the highest market share in the DMV.
By the numbers: There are 112 Giant stores in the greater metro area.
- Safeway trails Giant with 84 stores and 12.9% of the market share.
- Wegman's may be cult-level popular, but it has the fewest stores — only 11!
Catch up quick: Giant has D.C. roots. The first store opened in 1936 on Georgia Avenue NW before first expanding to Virginia and then to Maryland in the '40s.
The intrigue: Does anyone else remember the now-defunct "Gourmet Giant" brand in McLean, Virginia?
Of note: These rankings use data from Chain Store Guide, which was collected before last week's announcement that Foxtrot and Dom's were closing up shop.
Tell us: What's your favorite grocery store?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more