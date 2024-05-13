All of the DMV's priciest home sales last month were in the 'burbs, with McLean, Virginia, clocking in with the top price at $9 million.

Why it matters: The luxury housing market is outperforming the normal market in the mid-Atlantic according to a recent Bright MLS report, and our region is leading the charge.

By the numbers: Six of the top 10 mid-Atlantic ZIP codes with the most luxury sales in 2024's first quarter were in the D.C. area.

#5: $5,688,000

Where: Potomac, 9837 Avenel Farm Dr.

The seller: Not yet updated on Montgomery County's property records.

The buyer: Not yet updated on Montgomery County's property records.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and 15,000 square feet on two acres.

Plus: A gym, a home theater, an elevator, and a pool.

#4: $5,875,000

Where: Bethesda, 7428 Hampden Ln.

The seller: Julie Spellman Sweet Trustee, per Montgomery County property records.

The buyer: Harris Ian Ziskroit and Serena Claire Ziskroit, per Montgomery County property records.

Peek inside: Seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 6,696 square feet.

Plus: An elevator, wine storage, a spa, and a heated pool.

6511 W Langley Ln. Photo: Alex Mocrohuz

#3: $6,450,000

Where: McLean, 6511 W Langley Ln.

The seller: 6511 W Langley, LLC, per Fairfax County property records.

The buyer: Bryan K Orme, per Fairfax County property records.

Peek inside: Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 11,600 square feet on over an acre.

Plus: A wine cellar, an elevator, a dog-washing station, and an exercise room.

633 River Bend Rd. Photo: Trejo Studios

#2: $7,200,000

Where: Great Falls, 633 River Bend Rd.

The seller: Kathleen de Guzman, per Fairfax County property records.

The buyer: Michael Martin Kaiser, per Fairfax County property records.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and 17,350 square feet on five acres.

A foyer with two nine-foot chandeliers, a wine cellar, a home theater, a fitness center and sauna, a heated pool, a playground, and a motor court with a fountain.

#1: $9,000,000

Where: McLean, 6622 Malta Ln.

The seller: Edward J. Newberry, per Fairfax County property records.

The buyer: A trust registered to Robert B Pender Jr., per Fairfax County property records.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and 12,593 square feet on over an acre.