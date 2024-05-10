Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Queen + Adam Lambert kick off the "Rhapsody Tour" at CFG Bank Arena. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Sorry, D.C. music fans — if you want to see some of the summer's hottest shows, they're in Baltimore. Why it matters: Billie Eilish, Pearl Jam, P!nk, The Black Keys — they're all skipping D.C. for Charm City.

The intrigue: Musicians are flocking to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena. The 14,000-plus-seat venue reopened downtown last year after a $250 million renovation and was christened by The Boss (who skipped D.C. due to health reasons).

The arena has big-name backing from L.A.-based operator Oak View Group — which runs major venues nationally — plus Kevin Durant's investment company, Live Nation, and artist Pharrell Williams.

Zoom in: Mayor Brandon Scott promised CFG's revamp would make Baltimore "a mecca for music and entertainment," which is proving true with 120+ shows annually.

Fancy new amenities at the arena don't hurt either, including premium suites and a club level with a speakeasy-style bar.

Between the lines: D.C. fans are feeling the burn and wondering why more artists aren't coming to the bigger Capital One Arena (we can guess why they're skipping ex-FedEx). One reason: scheduling.

Jordan Silberman, president of venues for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, tells Axios: "Due to high artist demand and complex scheduling around the Washington Capitals and Wizards home games, we are not always able to accommodate certain tour dates."

Yes, but: Silberman says Cap One has put on more concerts in the past two years than ever in arena history (coming up: J.Lo, Olivia Rodrigo, Blink-182, and more).

Plus many of the same big acts are coming to CFG and Cap One, including Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Janet Jackson. A Live Nation spokesperson confirmed they view the cities as separate markets, with many artists playing in both.

The big picture: Contract and radius clauses are also common in the music industry, which can prevent artists from playing at nearby venues or cities.

What's ahead: Outdoor concert season is underway. Check out our guide.