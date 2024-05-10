Why it matters: Billie Eilish, Pearl Jam, P!nk, The Black Keys — they're all skipping D.C. for Charm City.
The intrigue: Musicians areflocking to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena. The 14,000-plus-seat venue reopened downtown last year after a $250 million renovation and was christened by The Boss (who skipped D.C. due to health reasons).
The arena has big-name backing from L.A.-based operator Oak View Group — which runs major venues nationally — plus Kevin Durant's investment company, Live Nation, and artist Pharrell Williams.
Zoom in: Mayor Brandon Scott promised CFG's revamp would make Baltimore "a mecca for music and entertainment," which is proving true with 120+ shows annually.
Fancy new amenities at the arena don't hurt either, including premium suites and a club level with a speakeasy-style bar.
Between the lines: D.C. fans are feeling the burn and wondering why more artists aren't coming to the bigger Capital One Arena (we can guess why they're skipping ex-FedEx). One reason: scheduling.
Jordan Silberman, president of venues for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, tells Axios: "Due to high artist demand and complex scheduling around the Washington Capitals and Wizards home games, we are not always able to accommodate certain tour dates."
Yes, but: Silberman says Cap One has put on more concerts in the past two years than ever in arena history (coming up: J.Lo, Olivia Rodrigo, Blink-182, and more).
Plus many of the same big acts are coming to CFG and Cap One, including Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Janet Jackson. A Live Nation spokesperson confirmed they view the cities as separate markets, with many artists playing in both.
The big picture:Contract and radius clauses are also common in the music industry, which can prevent artists from playing at nearby venues or cities.
