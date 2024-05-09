This weekend in D.C., check out a celebration of Hawaiian culture and events for Mother's Day.
🌺 Aloha at Hō'ike
This Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, celebrate Hawaiian culture at Hō'ike, a showcase of dance and music.
Why it matters: "Sometimes the 'PI' or Pacific Islander part of AAPI doesn't get as much representation," says Sara Kehaulani Goo, executive editor of Axios Live and a member of Hālau Nohona Hawai'i, a nonprofit that recognizes Hawaiian culture in the DMV.
"But what's awesome is that there is a strong community of people who live in the D.C. area and have deep ties to Hawai'i. We want to maintain that connection with the culture and with each other."
State of play: Hālau Nohona Hawai'i is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Sara's thought bubble: Anyone who has ever visited Hawai'i knows how the culture is so vital to the place; it speaks to people.
This performance is a culmination of a year's worth of hard work and practice and commitment to hula, learning the language and stories of our people and storytelling through movement.
If you go: Doors open at 1pm and the performance is 2–4pm Saturday at John R. Lewis High School in Springfield. Adult tickets in advance are $20 and $30 at the door.
More ways to celebrate AAPI culture: The Arts and Culture Festival is Friday through Sunday with performances, discussions, craft-making and more at the National Museum of Asian Art. Free.
Enjoy a traditional Bavarian Frühlingsfest (think spring-themed Oktoberfest) with unlimited samples of national and local beers, raffles and live music 2–6pm Saturday and Sunday at Dacha Beer Garden in Navy Yard. Tickets start at $50.