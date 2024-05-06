Incoming D.C. restaurateur slams Jeff Bezos' fiancée (again)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Restaurateur Keith McNally is opening big-name restaurants in D.C. while stoking a feud with the bigger-name Washington Post owner. The big picture: McNally — who founded NYC import Pastis and owns the forthcoming Minetta Tavern — has a penchant for sounding off on social media, leaving no VIP unscathed (minus Woody Allen). Now D.C.'s dining elite is on notice.

Driving the news: McNally sarcastically apologized for calling Jeff Bezos' fiancée "revolting" in a new Instagram post — the latest in a series of unfiltered comments from the NYC-based restaurateur.

Catch up quick: Last month, McNally made a viral and seemingly unprovoked post criticizing Lauren Sánchez's appearance. He also shared photos of her and Bezos, saying they make "an ugly and f---ing smug-looking couple."

Sánchez channeled kindness, but chaos ensued. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen defended her. The Daily Beast used the moment to announce they're hiring a full-time Sánchez reporter. Pet mice were allegedly let loose at his NYC hotspot Balthazar. McNally edited his post to read: "What a bizarre-looking couple."

Zoom in: In his latest Instagram message, McNally sarcastically apologizes for criticizing Sánchez's "wholesome and natural" looks.

He also calls Jerry Seinfeld's wife Jessica a "f----r" for her comment, now deleted, on his original IG post that criticized his "twisted, pitiful, and hideous mind."

What we're watching: Who's the next target of McNally's ire.