Incoming D.C. restaurateur slams Jeff Bezos' fiancée (again)

Restaurateur Keith McNally is opening big-name restaurants in D.C. while stoking a feud with the bigger-name Washington Post owner.
The big picture: McNally — who founded NYC import Pastis and owns the forthcoming Minetta Tavern — has a penchant for sounding off on social media, leaving noVIPunscathed (minus Woody Allen). Now D.C.'s dining elite is on notice.
Driving the news: McNally sarcastically apologized for calling Jeff Bezos' fiancée "revolting" in a new Instagram post — the latest in a series of unfiltered comments from the NYC-based restaurateur.
Catch up quick: Last month, McNally made a viral and seemingly unprovoked post criticizing Lauren Sánchez's appearance. He also shared photos of her and Bezos, saying they make "an ugly and f---ing smug-looking couple."
Sánchez channeled kindness, but chaos ensued. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen defended her. The Daily Beastused the moment to announce they're hiring a full-time Sánchez reporter. Pet mice were allegedly let loose at his NYC hotspot Balthazar. McNally edited his post to read: "What a bizarre-looking couple."
Zoom in: In his latest Instagram message, McNally sarcastically apologizes for criticizing Sánchez's "wholesome and natural" looks.
He also calls Jerry Seinfeld's wife Jessica a "f----r" for her comment, now deleted, on his original IG post that criticized his "twisted, pitiful, and hideous mind."
What we're watching: Who's the next target of McNally's ire.
Remember when he banned TV personality James Corden from Balthazar and cut off reservations for "fancy f---ker"/ex-Vogue editor Graydon Carter? Politicos and journos, get ready.