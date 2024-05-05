RIP one-stop shops
The era of one-stop-shopping may be over, according to the Wall Street Journal, due to rising costs. Consumers are shop-hopping like they used to in the pre-supermarket era in search of better deals.
Have you split up your grocery shopping between different stores to save money as food prices rise?
- We're curious which items you buy where — hit reply or email Mimi at [email protected] and let her know.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more