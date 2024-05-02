Scoop: D.C. wants RFK bill attached to must-pass Congressional bill

D.C. wants the Senate to attach the RFK Stadium bill to a must-pass legislative package moving through Congress, according to a source involved in the negotiations. Why it matters: RFK just gained approval to be demolished, but the long-awaited bill that would kick-start the 190-acre federal property's redevelopment — and potentially bring a new Commanders football stadium — has been stuck in a Senate committee.

Behind the scenes: The Bowser administration asked Senate Democrats to tack the RFK bill to the FAA reauthorization measure, according to the source, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

The FAA reauthorization — an otherwise mundane bill to keep U.S. aviation running safely — is one of the last opportunities to get legislation approved before the November election. A May 10 deadline looms to pass both chambers.

Senators are lining up to push for their amendments, as Axios' Stef Kight reports. Some are relevant to the aviation bill at hand, and others not at all.

Yes, but: Senate leadership is divided over whether to allow unrelated attachments. Some would be popular, but it could open a can of worms and risk approval in the House, leadership aides tell Axios.

Nonetheless, D.C. is hoping — "praying" — that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who holds the RFK bill in his committee, will make a late move, the source expressed.

Staff for Manchin and Schumer did not return requests for comment.

Between the lines: D.C. is hamstrung by its lack of statehood, with no senators to push for the RFK bill. It has sat in Manchin's committee since being approved by the House in late February.

Meanwhile, senators from Maryland and Virginia have every incentive to oppose the RFK bill; there's a regional competition to attract the next Commanders stadium, a big opportunity to create jobs and economic development.

The latest: The RFK Stadium structure itself — empty for the last five years — gained environmental approval from the National Park Service on Thursday to be demolished.

The bottom line: The city may just need to wait for Manchin to move it — which will take longer.

Reporter Stephen Neukam contributed to this story.