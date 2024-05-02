1 hour ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in D.C.

Plates of Mexican food

Food from Pascual, a newly opened Mexican bistro on Capitol Hill.

This weekend in D.C., check out Cinco de Mayo festivities, including a day party at El Presidente in Union Market or the Running of the Chihuahuas at The Wharf.

1. 🥳 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday and we've rounded up festive things to do around the city to celebrate.

Catch up quick: Cinco de Mayo recognizes Mexico's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Here are a few happenings:

🎉 Cinco de Mayo at El Presidente

  • Enjoy all-day food specials and a block party with a DJ, margarita flights and more, noon–6pm Sunday at El Presidente at Union Market. Free.

🇲🇽 Party at Pascual

  • Visit the newly opened Mexican bistro for an exclusive taste of seasonal drinks, food and pastries with live entertainment and more, 5:30– 7:30pm Sunday. Tickets are $150. RSVP here.

🌮 Tequila and Tacos

  • Enjoy tacos, tequila cocktails and live music from a local DJ, 2–10pm Sunday at Hook Hall. Tickets are $25.

🍹 Margarita Stroll Bar Fest

  • Bar crawl and enjoy drink and food specials, 2–10pm Saturday at bars in Dupont Circle. Tickets start at $10.
  • Bars and clubs on U-Street will also have a bar crawl, 2–10pm Saturday. Tickets start at $10.

🐶 Annual Running of the Chihuahuas

  • Watch over 150 Chihuahuas race, and enjoy an adoptable pet parade, dog costume contest, beer garden and cocktails, 2–5pm at The Wharf. Free.

🤼 Lucha Libre Live

  • Watch a family-friendly wrestling show, listen to mariachi bands, and enjoy margaritas and beer, 2pm Saturday and 7pm (age 21+ show) at Hook Hall. Tickers start at $24.99.

Here are other things to do in D.C. this weekend:

2. 🌏 Around the World Embassy Tour

  • Learn about new cultures by touring through more than 55 non-European Union embassies, 10am–4:30pm Saturday. Free. View full list here.

3. 💐 Flower Mart

  • Shop plants and gifts and enjoy family-friendly activities, 10am–6pm Friday and 10am–5pm Saturday at the National Cathedral. Free.

4. 🥘 International City Food Festival

  • Enjoy food from 23 food vendors and shop international goods from 30 vendors, 10am–9pm Saturday. Free.

5. 🎵 Adams Morgan Spring PorchFest

  • Listen to local bands and performers across 20 porches, business patios and parks, 2–6pm Saturday in Adams Morgan. Pick up a wristband and receive discounts at participating businesses. See full list and locations here.

6. 🌊 Anacostia River Festival

  • Enjoy live entertainment, a fishing workshop, art exhibitions 1–4pm in Anacostia Park and a market with local businesses and food vendors 1–6pm on Marion Barry Ave. Saturday. Free.
