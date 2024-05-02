Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out Cinco de Mayo festivities, including a day party at El Presidente in Union Market or the Running of the Chihuahuas at The Wharf.

1. 🥳 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday and we've rounded up festive things to do around the city to celebrate.

Catch up quick: Cinco de Mayo recognizes Mexico's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Here are a few happenings:

Enjoy all-day food specials and a block party with a DJ, margarita flights and more, noon–6pm Sunday at El Presidente at Union Market. Free.

Visit the newly opened Mexican bistro for an exclusive taste of seasonal drinks, food and pastries with live entertainment and more, 5:30– 7:30pm Sunday. Tickets are $150. RSVP here.

Enjoy tacos, tequila cocktails and live music from a local DJ, 2–10pm Sunday at Hook Hall. Tickets are $25.

Bar crawl and enjoy drink and food specials, 2–10pm Saturday at bars in Dupont Circle. Tickets start at $10.

Bars and clubs on U-Street will also have a bar crawl, 2–10pm Saturday. Tickets start at $10.

Watch over 150 Chihuahuas race, and enjoy an adoptable pet parade, dog costume contest, beer garden and cocktails, 2–5pm at The Wharf. Free.

Watch a family-friendly wrestling show, listen to mariachi bands, and enjoy margaritas and beer, 2pm Saturday and 7pm (age 21+ show) at Hook Hall. Tickers start at $24.99.

Here are other things to do in D.C. this weekend:

Learn about new cultures by touring through more than 55 non-European Union embassies, 10am–4:30pm Saturday. Free. View full list here.

Shop plants and gifts and enjoy family-friendly activities, 10am–6pm Friday and 10am–5pm Saturday at the National Cathedral. Free.

Enjoy food from 23 food vendors and shop international goods from 30 vendors, 10am–9pm Saturday. Free.

Listen to local bands and performers across 20 porches, business patios and parks, 2–6pm Saturday in Adams Morgan. Pick up a wristband and receive discounts at participating businesses. See full list and locations here.