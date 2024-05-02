Around the Beltway: Moped rules

🏍️ D.C. Council members are paying attention to the rise in mopeds, introducing legislation that would require registration of the vehicles. "Some drivers are flouting rules and creating dangerous situations without accountability," Council member Brianne Nadeau said. (WTOP)

📚 Barnes & Noble is reopening in Georgetown on June 19th, at the same site on M Street it vacated in 2012. (Georgetown Metropolitan)

🍽 Fine dining stalwart Marcel's is closing after 25 years off Washington Circle. The haute European restaurant from chef Robert Wiedmaier cited lease complications with a new building owner. The last day for boudin blanc is May 12.