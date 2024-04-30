Around the Beltway: Best restaurants

😋 The 25 best restaurants in D.C., according to the New York Times, include Albi in Navy Yard, Almeda in Petworth, and Reveler's Hour in Adams Morgan. (NY Times)

🛍️ D.C. launched Small Business Week, touting four local businesses along the Rhode Island Avenue Main Street that are set to receive more than $150,000 in support. (WJLA)