👀 Celeb spottings
Celebs descended on D.C. this weekend.
Catch up quick: Actors Chris Pine, John Hamm, and Keri Russell largely stuck to the elite party circuit, including the hottest ticket in town: the French ambassador's residence.
The intrigue: D.C.'s everyman-influencer Tony P was spotted behind many a velvet rope — and boldly tested out a new tan suit.
🌹 Best dressed: Forever goes to Sen. John Fetterman's "sweattux."
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more