👀 Celeb spottings

Dough Emhoff and Chris Pine smile at the camera.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and actor Chris Pine on Friday at the CAA Kickoff Party for the White House Correspondents' Dinner Weekend at La Grande Boucherie. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for CAA

Celebs descended on D.C. this weekend.

Catch up quick: Actors Chris Pine, John Hamm, and Keri Russell largely stuck to the elite party circuit, including the hottest ticket in town: the French ambassador's residence.

Actors Rosario Dawson (L) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (R) pose on the red carpet.
Actors Rosario Dawson (L) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Photo: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

The intrigue: D.C.'s everyman-influencer Tony P was spotted behind many a velvet rope — and boldly tested out a new tan suit.

🌹 Best dressed: Forever goes to Sen. John Fetterman's "sweattux."

Sen. John Fetterman wears black shorts and a sweatshirt with a bowtie on it.
Sen. Fetterman. Photo: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

