First look: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei's "Just the Good Stuff"

Adapted from a book by Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, "Just the Good Stuff: No-BS Secrets to Success," out Tuesday. Preorder here.

My big D.C. break came in 1996, when Susan Glasser — then editor of Roll Call, now a columnist for The New Yorker — hired me to cover congressional leadership. Glasser's reporters were routinely rewriting stories I was breaking for an obscure publication called Inside the New Congress.

So I shot her a snarky note telling her if she liked my stories so much, she should hire the original. To her credit, she did. (Lesson: Sometimes it pays to be a smart-ass.)

Why it matters: Glasser hired me at the very moment Congress was the story in Washington, with then-Speaker Newt Gingrich often upstaging or overshadowing President Bill Clinton. By pure luck of timing, I had a beat the journalism world was watching closely —­ an authentic big break.