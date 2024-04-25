Soho House creators to open The Ned in D.C. this winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Conservatory room. Image courtesy of The Ned and The Brand Guild

The creators of Soho House are bringing an even fancier social club to Washington — The Ned, newly announced to open this winter. The big picture: Neighboring the White House, the members-only club will be inspired by the Roaring Twenties and the site's Art Deco architecture, once home to Riggs Bank.

It'll take the upper three floors at President's Park on 734 15th Street NW.

The rooftop terrace. Image courtesy of The Ned and The Brand Guild.

The interior will be heavy on "vibrant gold, blue and green," with custom mosaics beneath your feet.

The 10th floor will be a tribute to American presidents. A dining room, full of stained-glass and "rich wooden accents," will try to evoke "the sun-drenched dining settings treasured during the Kennedy years," a news release says.

There will be a rooftop terrace and loft restaurant.

As part of its curated art collections, the first installation displays in stark terms America's lack of women presidents, featuring 46 American women artists.

One of the many dining spaces. Image courtesy of The Ned and The Brand Guild.

Context: The Ned has locations in London, New York, and Doha and charges members about $5,000 a year.

The D.C. location would open within a six-building complex owned by the nonprofit Milken Institute, which plans to open the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream next year.

What's next: Interested members can register their details on The Ned's website in advance of applications opening in May.