1 hour ago - Food and Drink

A rooftop "disco sushi" spot with omakase opens in D.C.

headshot
A room with disco balls hanging on the ceiling and colorful lounge chairs overlooking a rooftop with views of the Capitol Building

Disco sushi time. Photo: courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Sushi by Bou, a disco-themed Japanese omakase restaurant, opens tonight atop the citizenM Hotel near L'Enfant Plaza.

Why it matters: Omakase is everywhere right now, but the NYC-based hospitality group behind Bou promises something different—more party, less stuffy.

The big picture: Omakase dining—typically at a sushi counter, with chefs handing nigiri across—isn't new. But it's exploded in the U.S. in all styles and price points, from pricey Wall Street-fueled "bromakase" experiences to tastings beyond seafood, such as Kappo DC's wagyu omakase in the Palisades.

  • Sushi by Bou is more about lively vibes at a gentler price point, popping up in niche lil' spaces (a florist shop, a mop closet) over its 19 locations in NYC, Florida and beyond. They're in expansion mode.
A colorful 10 seat omakase bar
The omakase bar. Photo: courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Dig in: A 10-seat omakase bar serves two menus: a 12-course for $60 and 17-course "Bou-gie" upgrade for $100 that adds five seasonal dishes.

  • Traditional nigiri like yellowtail and fatty tuna are joined by chef creations like marinated salmon roe or surf and turf "wagyuni."
  • Sake flights start at $45.

The vibe: 70s disco meets D.C. thanks to neon lighting, disco balls, upbeat dance tracks and Capitol views from the big rooftop.

Sushi and nigiri
"The Big Mac" (left) and omakase. Photo: courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Between the lines: No omakase reservations? The rooftop bar serves Japanese-influenced highballs and cocktails like a Roku gin martini. There's also a small a la carte menu with handrolls, mochi ice cream and "the famous Big Mac," a little treat luxury of wagyu, scallop, toro, and uni ($25).

  • Of course you can always add caviar or truffles.

If you go: Sushi by Bou. Open Wednesday through Sunday at 5pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more