A rooftop "disco sushi" spot with omakase opens in D.C.

Sushi by Bou, a disco-themed Japanese omakase restaurant, opens tonight atop the citizenM Hotel near L'Enfant Plaza. Why it matters: Omakase is everywhere right now, but the NYC-based hospitality group behind Bou promises something different—more party, less stuffy.

The big picture: Omakase dining—typically at a sushi counter, with chefs handing nigiri across—isn't new. But it's exploded in the U.S. in all styles and price points, from pricey Wall Street-fueled "bromakase" experiences to tastings beyond seafood, such as Kappo DC's wagyu omakase in the Palisades.

Sushi by Bou is more about lively vibes at a gentler price point, popping up in niche lil' spaces (a florist shop, a mop closet) over its 19 locations in NYC, Florida and beyond. They're in expansion mode.

The omakase bar. Photo: courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Dig in: A 10-seat omakase bar serves two menus: a 12-course for $60 and 17-course "Bou-gie" upgrade for $100 that adds five seasonal dishes.

Traditional nigiri like yellowtail and fatty tuna are joined by chef creations like marinated salmon roe or surf and turf "wagyuni."

Sake flights start at $45.

The vibe: 70s disco meets D.C. thanks to neon lighting, disco balls, upbeat dance tracks and Capitol views from the big rooftop.

"The Big Mac" (left) and omakase. Photo: courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Between the lines: No omakase reservations? The rooftop bar serves Japanese-influenced highballs and cocktails like a Roku gin martini. There's also a small a la carte menu with handrolls, mochi ice cream and "the famous Big Mac," a little treat luxury of wagyu, scallop, toro, and uni ($25).

Of course you can always add caviar or truffles.

If you go: Sushi by Bou. Open Wednesday through Sunday at 5pm.