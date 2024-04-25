This weekend in D.C., check out Petworth PorchFest, the Georgetown French Market and the D.C. Chocolate Festival.

1. 🎶 PorchFest

Enjoy a full day of music by over 100 local bands and performers of various genres at Petworth PorchFest.

What they're saying: "Petworth PorchFest is particularly special because it brings together a broad group of neighbors to participate — as musicians, hosts, volunteers, and audience members — to celebrate and enjoy our wonderful community, the arts, and our local businesses," co-founder Clara Haskell Botstein told Axios.

It's not too late to volunteer.

Stop by: Music on porches will be 2–6pm and music on the main stage (Petworth Rec Center) will be 5–8pm. View full schedule here.

Rain date: Sunday.

Enjoy a French festival and shop at an open-air European-style market with over 40 locally owned galleries, boutiques and cafes all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Free. View full schedule here.

Taste cocktails made by some of the best mixologists in the city noon–6:30pm Saturday at Dock5. Tickets start at $59.

Watch the Capital Pride court be crowned 7–11pm Friday at Penn Social. Tickets in advance are $20 and $30 at the door.

Rave at an electronic dance music festival with over 50 artists and DJs Saturday and Sunday at the RFK Festival Grounds. Day passes start at $165 and two-day general admission tickets are $215.90.

Try chocolate from over 30 vendors 10:30am–5:30pm Saturday at La Maison Française at the French embassy. Tickets are $25 for ages 12 and up.