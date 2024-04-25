This weekend in D.C., check out Petworth PorchFest, the Georgetown French Market and the D.C. Chocolate Festival.
1. 🎶 PorchFest
Enjoy a full day of music by over 100 local bands and performers of various genres at Petworth PorchFest.
What they're saying: "Petworth PorchFest is particularly special because it brings together a broad group of neighbors to participate — as musicians, hosts, volunteers, and audience members — to celebrate and enjoy our wonderful community, the arts, and our local businesses," co-founder Clara Haskell Botstein told Axios.