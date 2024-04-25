Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

D.C. weekend: Petworth PorchFest, Cocktail Festival and more

Three men performing at Petwork PorchFest.

Petworth PorchFest 2023. Photo: Nick Moreland Photography

This weekend in D.C., check out Petworth PorchFest, the Georgetown French Market and the D.C. Chocolate Festival.

1. 🎶 PorchFest

Enjoy a full day of music by over 100 local bands and performers of various genres at Petworth PorchFest.

What they're saying: "Petworth PorchFest is particularly special because it brings together a broad group of neighbors to participate — as musicians, hosts, volunteers, and audience members — to celebrate and enjoy our wonderful community, the arts, and our local businesses," co-founder Clara Haskell Botstein told Axios.

Stop by: Music on porches will be 2–6pm and music on the main stage (Petworth Rec Center) will be 5–8pm. View full schedule here.

  • Rain date: Sunday.

2. 🇫🇷 Georgetown French Market

  • Enjoy a French festival and shop at an open-air European-style market with over 40 locally owned galleries, boutiques and cafes all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Free. View full schedule here.

3. 🍸 The Official D.C. Cocktail Festival

  • Taste cocktails made by some of the best mixologists in the city noon–6:30pm Saturday at Dock5. Tickets start at $59.

4. 👑 Mr., Mx. and Miss Capital Pride Pageant

5. 🕺 Project Glow

6. 🍫 D.C. Chocolate Festival

7. 🌸 Spring Festival

  • Celebrate spring with a day of family fun, pony rides, live music, crafts, food and more 10am–2pm Saturday at The Farm at Kelly Miller (301 49th St. NE). Free.
