The bar at the Riggs Hotel. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Hughes The Michelin Guide just released its first-ever hotel rankings for the U.S., bestowing "key" awards for outstanding properties in seven locales including the District. Why it matters: Michelin's hotel keys are like restaurant star rankings — a big international distinction that's been years in the making for the U.S.

The big picture: Over 5,000 hotels are Michelin-ranked globally. For this new American list, California, Colorado, Florida, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and D.C. were all eligible for keys.

Seven D.C. properties made the cut.

How it works: Reviewers judged hotels on five criteria: architecture and interior design, service, "overall personality and character," value for the price, and "a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting."

Keys rank from one to three, with three being the best.

Zoom in: No three keys for D.C.

Two keys

One key