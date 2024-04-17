Scoop: José Andrés is done with veggie fast-casual Beefsteak (for now)

José Andrés has permanently closed the last remaining location of Beefsteak in Foggy Bottom — an end (for now) to his fast-casual, vegetarian-ish chain. Why it matters: The vegetable-focused venture was wildly popular and launched with Chipotle-esque aspirations to "feed millions in a day, and feed them well" (Andrés' words), backed by deep pockets and the chef's Midas touch.

Catch up quick: Beefsteak boomed onto the scene in 2015, opening its flagship George Washington University location in the heat of the fast-casual trend and just before "plant-based"-everything (tagline, and later, cookbook: "Vegetables Unleashed").

Gwyneth Paltrow invested 100K the following year — just a slice of Beefsteak's $9.25 million investments in one round.

By 2018, Beefsteak was bringing in $3.5 million in sales between six locations from Chicago to Miami, according to QSR.

Zoom in: The "good food, fast" ethos was built on customizable vegetable and grain bowls with leafy greens and cooked-to-order veggies from local-when-possible farms.

The brand targeted college campuses and health care facilities like the Cleveland Clinic for its wallet-friendly, healthy menu.

Beefsteak. Photo: Scott Suchman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Between the lines: Those strategic locations were hard-hit during the pandemic when the José Andrés Group temporarily closed several Beefsteaks — turning some restaurants into emergency "community kitchens"— and permanently shuttered branches in Dupont Circle and Westfield Montgomery Mall.

The group tells Axios they decided not to renew their lease at the GW location, which since the winter has been listed as "temporarily closed."

The intrigue: Beefsteak may sprout again. Asked by Axios if there are plans to open future locations, a representative tells us the "Beefsteak brand is one José Andrés Group will continue to support."