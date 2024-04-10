D.C. area home and garden tours to check out this spring

Channel your inner HGTV host with one of Washington's several home and garden tours this spring. Why it matters: Beautiful weather + permission to be nosy and peek into others' houses = ideal day.

The Georgetown House Tour: Stroll through Georgetown houses on April 20. The self-guided tour benefits St. John's Episcopal Church and attendees are also invited to a parish tea.

The tour runs 11am-5pm and tickets are $60 in advance; $65 the day of.

Garden Club of Virginia's Historic Garden Week: From April 20-27, regional member clubs will coordinate garden tours throughout the state. Local events include tours through the gardens of Old Town Alexandria or Vienna's Meadowlark Botanical Gardens.

Times and prices are dependent on location.

Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage: The statewide tour runs from April 28 to June 22, focusing on different counties. Locally, check out the Montgomery County tour on May 18, and the Prince George's County tour on June 22.

Tours run between 10am-5pm. Tickets are $40 beforehand; $45 the day of.

Capitol Hill Restoration Society's Mother's Day House & Garden Tour: Check out nine Capitol Hill homes during the two-day event on May 11 and May 12, including an architectural tour of the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital.