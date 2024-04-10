DMV property taxes jump

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: CoreLogic analysis. Map: Axios Visuals Median property taxes in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia jumped between 2019 and 2023, per CoreLogic data. Why it matters: As tight inventory and competition keep DMV prices high, costlier property taxes could further strain buyers' budgets.

State of play: Of the three, Virginia's taxes have increased the most, from a median of $2,036 in 2019 to $2,554 in 2023 — a 25.4% increase.

D.C. went up 16.9%, from $3,483 to $4,074.

Maryland's increased from $3,330 to $3,879, by 16.5%.

Zoom out: Nationally, median property taxes jumped 21.6%.