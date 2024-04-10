Apr 10, 2024 - Real Estate
DMV property taxes jump
Median property taxes in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia jumped between 2019 and 2023, per CoreLogic data.
Why it matters: As tight inventory and competition keep DMV prices high, costlier property taxes could further strain buyers' budgets.
State of play: Of the three, Virginia's taxes have increased the most, from a median of $2,036 in 2019 to $2,554 in 2023 — a 25.4% increase.
- D.C. went up 16.9%, from $3,483 to $4,074.
- Maryland's increased from $3,330 to $3,879, by 16.5%.
Zoom out: Nationally, median property taxes jumped 21.6%.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..