Meet the D.C.-area locals featured on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"
The DMV gets some love on Beyoncé's latest album, "Cowboy Carter," thanks to performances from artists with local ties.
The big picture: "Cowboy Carter," released last week, is Beyoncé's tribute to the country genre's Black roots. It's also history-making — Beyoncé became the first Black woman to hit number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, thanks to the single "Texas Hold 'Em."
- She used the album as a platform to feature and amplify Black country-inspired artists, who've since seen an audience boost.
Meet two "Cowboy Carter" locals:
Shaboozey: The country-rap performer from Fairfax appears on the songs "Sweet Honey Buckiin" and "Spaghetti."
- "Shaboozey" is a play on the Nigerian American artist's last name, Chibueze.
- His third album, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going," comes out next month; he's also launched his own production company, with a goal of one day opening a Virginia film studio.
Brittney Spencer: The Baltimore native and country artist performs on Beyoncé's take on the Beatles song "Blackbird."
- She grew up performing in a church choir and attended Towson's Loch Raven High School, but her career took off after a video of her covering the Highwoman's "Crowded Table" went viral in 2020.
- Spencer released her debut full-length album "My Stupid Life" earlier this year.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..