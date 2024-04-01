57 mins ago - News

Around the Beltway: Crane gets to work

A crane at the Key Bridge collapse site

This Saturday photo shows workers trying to clear Baltimore's Key Bridge wreckage. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

🏗️ Crews began cutting and removing the first pieces of Baltimore's Key Bridge trusses. Clearing the first portion of the wreckage would allow more vessels to enter the water. (CNN)

🧰 An 820-unit development in Bellevue in Southwest is moving through the city's approval process. (UrbanTurf)

🍎 Prince George's County schools could standardize start times, with the school board set to formally recommend elementary grades start at 7:30am, middle at 8:30am, and high schools at 9:30am. (NBC4)

