Nobody wanted to buy Dan Snyder's house

Seems no one wanted the task of sage-cleansing Dan Snyder's Potomac mega-mansion: The Snyders have donated their estate at 11900 River Road to the American Cancer Society, Washington Business Journal reports. The big picture: If the French chateau-inspired manse had gone for its original list price of $49 million, it'd have been Washington's highest-ever residential sale.

Catch up quick: The Snyders couldn't find a buyer after putting the 30,000-square-foot property on the market in February 2023. Six months later, they docked the price.

But nobody wanted it at $34.9 million either.

What's next: The nonprofit will pocket the money when the property sells – not the Snyders.