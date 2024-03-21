D.C.'s unelected financial officer pulls budget power move on mayor
As if things weren't bad enough, a power clash inside the Wilson Building has widened D.C.'s budget gap to as much as $1.2 billion.
Why it matters: The new cuts could hit child care providers — just a microcosm of the pain to come across city government as federal pandemic money dries up and tax revenues dip.
State of play: Mayor Muriel Bowser's budget, which she was supposed to release on Wednesday, is being held up by the District's chief financial officer — an unelected, influential bureaucrat.
- Glen Lee is asserting his power to require that the city cut an additional $250 million to replenish a reserve fund, which is basically a savings account for the government.
What I'm hearing: The word is that the mayor will do so by trimming a fund that subsidizes the pay of child care providers, which is meant to ensure they make about as much as public school teachers.
- "We made all these promises for better pay and better lives to our early childhood education community," says La Shada Ham-Campbell, who founded Petit Scholars. "It feels unfair when we are always targeted first."
Between the lines: By standing his ground, Lee has driven council chair Phil Mendelson absolutely mad, because nowhere in D.C. law is it actually required to repay the reserve fund in one fell swoop.
- But Lee argues he has "the authority and responsibility to evaluate all aspects of the budget." In other words: I am the law.
What they're saying: "Think of it," Mendelson said in a feisty statement. "Next year he could cancel other programs or maybe insist on firing agency directors because they mismanage their budgets."
Has Lee overstepped?
- "Well, that's a question for another day," Bowser told reporters on Wednesday. She now expects her budget to come out next week.
The other side: Lee says Bowser very well knew she needed to replenish the fund.
- In fact, Bowser officials indicated "in both private and public statements" as far back as February 1 that they would "replenish the fund," Lee wrote on March 11 to a top Bowser deputy.
💭 If you missed it, check out the recap of my interview with Mayor Bowser this week at our Axios What's Next Summit. Town Talker is a weekly column on local money and power. Send your tips to [email protected]
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..