Mar 18, 2024 - Climate

Spring is getting warmer in D.C.

Data: Climate Central. Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Climate Central. Chart: Axios Visuals

Spring temperatures are rising in D.C., a trend that reflects human-caused warming, says a new analysis by the nonprofit research and communications nonprofit group Climate Central.

Why it matters: Much of the seasonal climate change discussion is focused on summer and winter when temperatures are typically at their annual high and low extremes. But the "between seasons" are also affected.

By the numbers: Springtime in D.C. warmed by 3.6°F on average between 1970 and 2023, per Climate Central.

  • That's compared to a warming of 2.2°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities.
Change in average spring temperature from 1970 to 2023
Data: Climate Central. Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Go deeper: Climate change is spurring a longer spring — with consequences

