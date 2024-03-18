New FBI headquarters gets funding momentum

Sorry, Virginia: President Biden's new budget includes $3.5 billion for a new FBI HQ in suburban Maryland — and an unexpected new bureau office in the District. Why it matters: Northern Virginia is still bitter about losing the FBI relocation sweepstakes, but Greenbelt in Prince George's County is looking forward to welcoming the economic boost of 7,500 new employees.

The latest: In addition to the Maryland HQ, there is money for a new office in the District, the Washington Business Journal reports.

That D.C. office would hold 750 to 1,000 FBI workers who "would support day-to-day FBI engagement with DOJ headquarters, the White House, Congress, and other partners," the budget document says.

Catch up fast: After a years-long saga, the HQ search ended last November when the federal General Services Administration picked Greenbelt over Springfield, Va.

But Northern Virginia members of Congress accused the process of being tainted. The Democratic lawmakers allied with Republicans who called for an inspector general investigation into the selection process. FBI Director Christopher Wray also sought to reverse the pick.

What we're watching: We did not hear back from several NoVa congressional members about whether they would try to block the funding for Maryland. Rep. Don Beyer's spokesperson had no comment.