Leap Day deals to jump on in the D.C. area

Thursday is leap day, and you know what that means: An excuse for food and drink deals in the DMV. Why it matters: Freebies! Cheap beer! And some seriously good discounts, too.

🍔 Free burger combo meals for leap day birthdays at Z-Burger in Tenleytown, plus a single burger freebie for anyone willing to "leap" an inch (free food is worth public humiliation).

🥑 Free guacamole at Chipotle for orders placed using their app or website with code "EXTRA24."

🍗 29-cent wings and $2.29 domestic pints at Green Turtle sports bar locations.

🎳 $2.29 bowling and bocce per person at Pinstripes in Georgetown, plus $2.29 wines and beers. Also! $229 discounts on all events booked on Thursday.

🍻 29% off all tabs at Atlas Brew Works taprooms in Navy Yard and Ivy City.

And, not an edible discount, but too good to mention: $99 flights to Iceland on low-cost airline Play, plus $129 flights to select European cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Dublin.