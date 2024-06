Share on email (opens in new window)

The Embassy Chef Challenge returns to D.C. on March 7. Why it matters: Global embassy chefs battle it out in a cooking competition and tasting party that's pure only-in-D.C. fun.

How it works: Embassy chefs from over 20 countries, from Ukraine to China and Peru, compete to make the best dishes from their homelands — and you vote for the best alongside the judges.

The vibe: It's like dining at 20+ embassies in one night, plus you get to eat dishes from countries like Barbados and Malawi that aren't well-represented in the city's restaurant scene.

Details: The event starts at 6pm at Union Station. Tickets are $150.