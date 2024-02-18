2 hours ago - Things to Do

George Washington's birthday parade goes big in Alexandria this year

Members of the First Virginia Regiment, a Revolutionary War living history reenactment group, participate in the annual George Washington Birthday Parade February 20, 2017 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

Ready to march. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The annual George Washington Birthday Parade is back in Alexandria on Monday — a tradition now in its 101st year.

Why it matters: The Presidents Day procession is always a festive time in Old Town, and this year everyone's going extra big for Alexandria's 275th anniversary.

What's happening: The theme is "George Washington: Alexandria's Living Legend." (Did we mention they're going big?)

  • The parade usually includes thousands of freemasons—it started in 1923 to celebrate the founding of the George Washington Masonic National Memorial — antique cars, local politicians, floats, youth groups, military units, and Washington character interpreters.

Details: The parade starts at 1pm and its route travels around Old Town until approximately 3pm.

