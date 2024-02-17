4 financial resources for D.C. homebuyers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the District's Black Homeownership Strike Force in 2022 with the goal of helping thousands of Black D.C. residents become homeowners by 2030. Why it matters: The U.S. Black homeownership rate (45.9%) is nearly 30 percentage points lower than the white homeownership rate (73.8%), per the latest from the Federal Reserve.

Zoom in: Down payment assistance programs are one tool helping to close the racial homeownership gap.

For example, IT consultant Kevin Malloy bought his 2,500-square-foot Waldorf (Md.) home back in 2020 with the help of a VA loan. He put no money down on the $377,500 house.

"I would have not been able to buy a home without a VA loan. It would have taken me years to save enough money — at least five years, if not more," Malloy tells Axios.

What's happening: There are a number of programs in the District aimed to help low-income folks get into a house, or hold onto real estate.

Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP): Eligible first-time buyers may receive up to $202,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance.

Heirs Property Assistance Program: This program is aimed at helping low-income families build generational wealth by obtaining clear legal title of real estate upon the death of their family member.

DC Homeowner Assistance Fund: If you've faced COVID-19-related financial hardship, this program helps provide relief.

Homes by CFE: Eligible buyers can receive up to $100,000 in downpayment assistance.

Of note: HUD has a variety of homeowner education tools, from figuring out how much house you can afford to finding aid for home repairs.