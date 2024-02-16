38 mins ago - News

Fast-moving snowstorm headed to D.C. area

A map of forecast snow totals showing 3-4 inches expected in D.C.

Image: National Weather Service

D.C. could get up to 4 inches of snow late Friday, but the fast-moving storm is forecast to be gone by Saturday morning.

The big picture: Weather models increased their snowfall forecasts to 3 to 4 inches of snow in the city.

Be smart: Meteorologists are watching to see how early temperatures will dip below freezing tonight, the Capital Weather Gang reports.

  • The low is forecast to be just at the freezing point of 32.
  • Heavier-than-expected snowfall is still possible.
