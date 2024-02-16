38 mins ago - News
Fast-moving snowstorm headed to D.C. area
D.C. could get up to 4 inches of snow late Friday, but the fast-moving storm is forecast to be gone by Saturday morning.
The big picture: Weather models increased their snowfall forecasts to 3 to 4 inches of snow in the city.
Be smart: Meteorologists are watching to see how early temperatures will dip below freezing tonight, the Capital Weather Gang reports.
- The low is forecast to be just at the freezing point of 32.
- Heavier-than-expected snowfall is still possible.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..