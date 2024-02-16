New Black woman-owned oyster bar opens in Baltimore

A Black woman-owned oyster bar, The Urban Oyster, just opened in Baltimore — the first of its kind in the U.S., according to chef/owner Jasmine Norton. Why it matters: Norton, who grew up eating half-shells in Baltimore, tells Axios her goal is to make oysters more accessible — especially in the African American community, where she says there's a long history of oystering and shucking but not always enjoying the local bounty.

What they're saying: "We have some much history in the labor behind them, I want it to be about nourishment and connecting the storylines," Norton tells Axios.

Zoom in: She serves the oysters at a range of price points, and prepares them in fun ways for the raw bar-adverse like chargrilled bacon-bbq bivalves or a riff on Oysters Rockefeller with collard greens, parmesan, and a crispy cornbread topping.

Flashback: Norton started grilling up oysters at Baltimore-area farmers markets and briefly opened a restaurant in 2020 that closed during the pandemic.

The bottom line: You'll find a variety of oysters at the bar, but Norton's love is local. "What I love most about oysters from the bay is that they don't have high salinity levels—just that fresh, clean, crisp, bay taste."