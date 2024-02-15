Kennedy Center invites you into the woods at Reach to Forest festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Acupunk," a fable told by giant puppets. Photo courtesy of Reach to Forest

Kennedy Center visitors can forest bathe without leaving D.C. during Reach to Forest, a two-week international festival starting on Feb. 20 that explores the relationship between humans and woodlands.

Why it matters: The series, inspired by last year's popular RiverRun festival, is part of an ongoing initiative by the Kennedy Center to provide engaging (and even free) programming that also raises awareness of climate solutions.

What's happening: A bunch of free programs, films, art installations, culinary experiences, and family-friendly gatherings through March 3. Highlights include:

🌳 "Tree Talks," a series that will bring together literary dynamos like Barbara Kingsolver and Richard Powers with environmental experts.

🎋 An Amazon-inspired rooftop dinner on Feb. 27 curated by chef Felipe Schaedler, who runs two award-winning restaurants in the Amazon region and another in São Paulo. Amazonian à la carte dishes will be available throughout the property.

🕊️ Nine-year-old phenom and conservationist Aneeshwar Kunchala, who'll appear at several events, including readings from his new book, "Adventures of a Young Naturalist."

🎭 The U.S. premiere of several arts productions and exhibits, including Théâtre de la Dame de Coeur's "Acupunk," which tells a fable of the Earth's healing using 18-feet-tall puppets, and a "Celebrating Jane Goodall" exhibit.

📚 A family-friendly environmental book fair (March 2) with arts and crafts and author readings.

Be smart: Some events are free and open to the public while others are ticketed. Check the event page for more details.