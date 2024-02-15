Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The typical home value of D.C-area homes owned by Black people is nearly 10% less than homes owned by white people, per data Zillow shared with Axios. Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: The typical value of homes owned by Black people in the U.S. ($291,000) is 18% less than the typical value of homes owned by white people ($354,000).

What they're saying: Black homes appraising for less than their white counterparts isn't new. "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," Joseph, with HUD, tells Axios.

The appraiser workforce is majority white, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination, though new policies are aimed at addressing both of those hurdles.

Zoom out: Although racial discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing was outlawed in 1968, racism is still deeply embedded in every part of the buying process.

For example, up until 2021, lenders were required to assume those with student loans were paying 1% of the total balance every month, even if they were on a lowered, income-based repayment plan, HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.