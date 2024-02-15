Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out a Mardi Gras Shabbat, Petworth's new art and culture hub, a healing meditation ceremony and more.

1. 🏡 Visit Grandma's House

Grandma's House, Petworth's new art and culture hub, is debuting its first exhibit: "At Home."

Context: Grandma's House was founded this year by D.C. multimedia artist and designer Reggie Black as a gathering place for artists and creatives.

Zoom in: Inspired by his late grandmother, Molangee Guinyard, Grandma's House is described by Black as "an institution of Black wealth and home ownership that perseveres amongst the ever-growing gentrification in Washington, D.C."

What's happening: "At Home" features eight local artists exploring the family unit, what shapes a family and the emotions that come with it.

View artists' profiles here.

When: 10am–7pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday

Where: Petworth

The exact location will be sent to guests after they RSVP.

Of note: The space is Black's childhood home, which his grandmother purchased in 1973.

Cost: $12

More things to do in D.C. this weekend

Enjoy the hits of The Temptations beginning this week at the Opera House at the Kennedy Center. View show dates here. Tickets start at $45.

Enjoy a Shabbat service with Rabbi Aaron and music from DuPont Brass that blends the observations of Rosh Chodesh (the beginning of the Hebrew month) and Mardi Gras, 7–8:30pm Friday at Sixth & I. Doors open at 6pm. Free.

Be transported to the 1920s for a night of Gatsby-themed fun with live music, showgirls, a burlesque show, aerialists, speakeasies and more at 9pm Saturday at Union Station. Tickets start at $75.

Experience a night of meditation and healing at this heart-opening ceremony with cacao and sound healing, 1–3pm Sunday at Eaton D.C. Tickets start at $44.