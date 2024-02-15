1 hour ago - Things to Do
D.C. weekender: Grandma's House, Mardi Gras Shabbat and more
This weekend in D.C., check out a Mardi Gras Shabbat, Petworth's new art and culture hub, a healing meditation ceremony and more.
1. 🏡 Visit Grandma's House
Grandma's House, Petworth's new art and culture hub, is debuting its first exhibit: "At Home."
Context: Grandma's House was founded this year by D.C. multimedia artist and designer Reggie Black as a gathering place for artists and creatives.
- Zoom in: Inspired by his late grandmother, Molangee Guinyard, Grandma's House is described by Black as "an institution of Black wealth and home ownership that perseveres amongst the ever-growing gentrification in Washington, D.C."
What's happening: "At Home" features eight local artists exploring the family unit, what shapes a family and the emotions that come with it.
- View artists' profiles here.
When: 10am–7pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday
Where: Petworth
- The exact location will be sent to guests after they RSVP.
- Of note: The space is Black's childhood home, which his grandmother purchased in 1973.
Cost: $12
More things to do in D.C. this weekend
2. 🕺 Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
- Enjoy the hits of The Temptations beginning this week at the Opera House at the Kennedy Center. View show dates here. Tickets start at $45.
3. 🕍 Mardi Gras Shabbat
- Enjoy a Shabbat service with Rabbi Aaron and music from DuPont Brass that blends the observations of Rosh Chodesh (the beginning of the Hebrew month) and Mardi Gras, 7–8:30pm Friday at Sixth & I. Doors open at 6pm. Free.
4. 🎉 Speak Softly
- Be transported to the 1920s for a night of Gatsby-themed fun with live music, showgirls, a burlesque show, aerialists, speakeasies and more at 9pm Saturday at Union Station. Tickets start at $75.
5. 🧘 Goddesses of Love Cacao Ceremony
- Experience a night of meditation and healing at this heart-opening ceremony with cacao and sound healing, 1–3pm Sunday at Eaton D.C. Tickets start at $44.
6. 🇺🇲 Presidential Family Fun Day
- Celebrate Presidents Day early with family-friendly fun, hands-on activities, storytelling and more at the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution, 11:30am–3pm Saturday. Free.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..